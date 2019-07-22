Thomas Rhett brings local 11-year-old cancer survivor on stage during concert

A little girl had the moment of a lifetime when she got to meet a country music star at a recent concert at Darien Lake.

Madison Muckle is a local 11-year-old girl who was diagnosed with leukemia at age three.

After numerous hospital visits, Madison received her final chemotherapy treatment in 2013.

A big fan of Thomas Rhett, Madison came to his show at Darien Lake this past Friday.

With her was a sign which read “Beat Cancer, Thomas Rhett Concert, Selfie With Thomas.” The first two had check marks next to them, and the singer made sure the third came true for Madison as well.

Rhett brought Madison on stage with him during the concert in a moment her mom says made “the best night ever.”

Pretty sure this was the best night ever. Words cannot thank you enough @ThomasRhett you are amazing!!!!❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/KMn6XbzREH — Jaime (@ladyorange46) July 20, 2019

“This was more than anything she could have dreamed up,” Madison’s mother told News 4. “We talked on the way up that he probably won’t see the sign, but it’s okay because we are at the concert and that’s the most important thing.”

The day after the concert, Rhett posted a short video of their interaction on Twitter:

Madison, it was such a pleasure meeting you! May God continue to bless you and your sweet family🙌🏼 hope you had a great time at the show pic.twitter.com/sLhWjKVLCr — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) July 20, 2019

