THINK PINK: Students, teachers turn REL pink in honor of assistant principal

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Breast Cancer Awareness month is taking on a new meaning for students and faculty at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler this year.

Tuesday morning, students and teachers gathered on the campus quad in effort to “Turn Robert E. Lee Pink”.

Everyone wore their pink gear, in support of Dr. Kristen Walls.

Walls is an assistant principal of student and faculty services at REL.

She has been fighting breast cancer the past few months, and her colleges say she is still there every day on campus doing her job.

“She has been a mentor to me for years. I look up to her; I support her. It’s great that our entire campus shows their appreciation for her and support her in her fight against cancer.” Jennifer Jeter, another assistant principal

Jeter says at first Walls was hesitant to share about her battle, but now that she has, she’s found support from her students, faculty, and staff.

Senior Katelyn Goode says, “I think it’s a really great cause to be fighting for. I think this means the world to her. We were doing the walk-a-thon a few weeks ago and I could just see the smile on her face.”

Dr. Walls will be attending the Turn Tyler Pink event in downtown Tyler Tuesday evening.