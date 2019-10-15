THINK PINK: Rudy’s BBQ holding annual Cups for a Cause campaign

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Rudy’s BBQ is doing their part.

The 8th annual Cups for a Cause campaign is underway, and all you have to do is buy a large drink when you’re eating.

Drink cups have now been replaced with pink ones, and for everyone sold, $1 will be donated to the Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center.

If you do choose to buy a pink cup, you’ll aslo receive a free large drink coupon for your next visit.

Over the course of eight years, almost $2 million has been raised for breast cancer charities.

This year, they hope to raise more than $150,000 for their charity partners.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC