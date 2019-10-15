THINK PINK: Rudy’s BBQ holding annual Cups for a Cause campaign

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Rudy’s BBQ is doing their part.

The 8th annual Cups for a Cause campaign is underway, and all you have to do is buy a large drink when you’re eating.

Drink cups have now been replaced with pink ones, and for everyone sold, $1 will be donated to the Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center.

If you do choose to buy a pink cup, you’ll aslo receive a free large drink coupon for your next visit.

Over the course of eight years, almost $2 million has been raised for breast cancer charities.

This year, they hope to raise more than $150,000 for their charity partners.