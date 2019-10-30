THINK PINK: Patient talks importance of breast self-exam

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As a young interior design student at Savannah College of Art and Design, the last thing Heather Maher ever expected was to find cancer after checking her breasts.

“It was March or April of this year that I decided to do a self-breast exam which was kind of random because I hadn’t done it with any regularity before,” the 30-year-old explained.

Maher says when she discovered her lump, she wasn’t quite sure what to think. Suddenly, she found herself undergoing treatments.

“The results have been really great. The tumor is, as far as I can tell, non-existent. I can’t feel it anymore, neither can the doctors,” Maher explained.

It’s a battle she’s been fighting with her mother by her side. Maher says having her mom’s support has made all the difference.

“I can’t imagine how this would have gone without her. She’s been here for every single one of my appointments,” she said.

Though she’s celebrating the completion of chemotherapy, Maher will have surgery to remove what’s left of the tumor along with several rounds of radiation.

Maher tells News 3 she’s thankful for the care and compassion she receives at the Nancy N. and J.C Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion.

She also encourages other women to make self-exams a part of their normal routine.

“What happened to me can happen to almost anyone,” Maher said. “I just think it’s something people should do. It’s really easy, so why not catch it early?”