THINK PINK: Beyoncé’s father has new, life-saving mission

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Being Beyoncé’s father might be achievement enough for most men.

But Dr. Michael Knowles has still more accomplishments to his name. He’s an author, a music manager, a lecturer, and the founder of Music World International.

He’s managed such R&B giants as Earth, Wind & Fire, the Ojays, and, of course, Destiny’s Child.

He spoke Friday at Jarvis College in Hawkins at the school’s Jarvis Fest and delivered an inspiration talk, giving the students 10 steps to achieving success in their lives.

His most compelling piece of advice, though, might just save lives.

He ended his talk by urging all the students, male and female, to get tested for a mutated BRCA gene that increases a person’s chance of developing breast cancer.

The issue is an intensely personal one for him – he was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. Since then, he has become a visible and vocal advocate for raising men’s awareness of their potential for developing what is so commonly considered disease only faced by women.

“It’s important to me to share my story as a man, because we often, often get left out of the equation,” Knowles told KETK. “The numbers that we have, 1 in 100, I can tell you those aren’t accurate numbers for men.”

Men’s voices are crucial, he said, for getting the message out to other men that the disease is a real threat to them.

“We don’t have men to help out because of that embarrassment that most men feel when talking about breast cancer overall,” he said. “There’s a stigma there, which is why I want to work on changing that name to male chest cancer.”

He believes changing the name could save more lives.

Because male breast cancer is often diagnosed at a later stage, once it is found it can be hard to cure.

That’s why Knowles is on this mission to encourage everyone – both men and woman – to get tested.