THERE’S AN APP FOR THAT: Tyler Lee graduate creates app to help healthcare workers streamline communication during COVID-19 crisis

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1995 then the name Brady Anderson may ring a bell.

Now there’s an app with his name attached to it to help those fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus called PageMD.



Consulting physician and clinical associate professor of surgery at Texas A&M University Health Sciences, Dr. Brady Anderson, says PageMD was expected to release this summer but with the outbreak of COVID-19 it was essential to release it early.

“Felt it was important to release PageMD early to provide help for infected patients as well as care providers during and after this pandemic,” he said.

Dr. Anderson, a trauma surgeon, notes the technology was developed to help doctors and

nurses communicate quickly and efficiently. The app may also decrease coronavirus exposure to health care providers by limiting their overall amount of communication device use.

“As the number of patients infected with the coronavirus increases, there is great concern for the safety of our health care workers – the front line defense against this devastating disease,” said Anderson.

The limited availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) in some areas only escalates the risk of transmission for these heroes.

The PageMD app enables nurses to communicate with physicians instantly, allowing for conservation of PPE and preventing delay in care for the critically ill.

For more in-depth information about how the PageMD app can help fight against COVID-19, you can watch the YouTube video HERE.

Most hospitals currently rely on a paging system via second party answering services or by posting a daily list of “doctors on call” around the emergency room department for nurses and staff to reference. While this practice has been reliable, it is far from efficient or flexible.

PageMD would eliminate miscommunication and directly connect the nurses to physicians on call allowing them to react instantaneously.

The number of COVID-19 patients has yet to reach its peak and currently, hospitals are developing protocols for surge planning. There will be coordinated redeployment of physicians to unfamiliar areas of the hospitals to accommodate the strain of our country’s health care resources as hospital beds quickly reach capacity.



About PageMD:



PageMD is a Texas-based software development company focused on smartphone apps to support health care workers. Frustrated by the lack of technology solutions in certain areas of the health care industry, Brady Anderson, M.D. a trauma/general surgeon, clinical associate professor of surgery at Texas A&M University Health Sciences, former chief of surgery at St. David’s Hospital in Georgetown, Texas and current vice chief of staff at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center in Round Rock, Texas, started the company to fill niches he saw a need for to support health care workers on the front line.



The company’s latest offering, PageMD, is a free medical app that makes it easy to locate a physician by name or specialty and identify their availability or call coverage within seconds. Only providers within a designated hospital are listed to streamline the search process. To prevent delays in patient care, colleagues or health care providers can instantly call or text one another using the PageMD app. Learn more at www.pagemdnow.com.