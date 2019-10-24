THERE’S A VACCINE FOR THAT: Flu shots available at NET Health in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While the change in temperatures is welcome, it also signals something not quite so nice – the start of cold and flu season.

Colds remain a mystery to modern science, but there is a defense against the flu. The Centers for Disease Control says a flu shot is the simplest and safest means of protecting against the virus.

To help East Texans protect themselves, the Northeast Texas Public Health District in Tyler has the vaccine available. Cost for the shot is $10 for children who qualify for the Texas Vaccines for Children program and $25 for adults.