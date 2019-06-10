Theme park worker calms autistic boy after his favorite ride breaks down

ORLANDO, Fla. (WISH) — A theme park worker in Orlando, Fla. is being hailed a hero for helping calm a young boy with autism after one of his favorite rides broke down at the park.

Ralph is nine years old, and he was looking forward to riding the Spider-man ride at Universal’s Island of Adventure theme park all day.

But his mother said when it was his turn to ride the ride, it broke down. The news upset Ralph and “he lost it,” according to his mother.

He began screaming and crying, and he got down on the ground. One worker immediately knew what to do and jumped into action to try to calm the child down.

The boy’s mother took a photo of the worker who laid down next to her son and stayed with him until he was able to calm down.

Ralph’s mother posted a photo of the interaction on social media, and it has since gone viral. It’s been shared more than 36,000 times.

Lenore Koppelman, Ralphie’s mother, thanked the “magical people” who made her son feel special.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.