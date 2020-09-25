The United States reaches 7 million total cases of COVID-19

(KETK)- The US has reached 7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The amount of cases increased last week after an eight week decrease.

The US accounts for over one-fifth of the nearly one million deaths reported in the world due to the virus.

The nation’s hot spot is Wisconsin currently, and the governor announced a new public health emergency. The state has reported 23,000 new cases in the last two weeks.

California continues to lead the nation with the highest number of reported cases. The state has had more than 800,000.

Texas has also been affected hard by the virus. The total number of cases is more than 757,000.

Florida has had over 690,00 COVID-19 cases.

However, these states have large populations.