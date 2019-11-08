The Tonight Show ‘Keeps Austin Weird’ with professor Matthew McConaughey and More

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN/KETK)- The first taping of the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on a college campus was a white and burnt-orange fanfare, filled with Texas-sized celebrity guests and nods to the Longhorns everywhere.

About 3,000 people packed the Bass Concert Hall on the University of Texas at Austin campus. UT professor and occasional Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey topped the guest list. “Fixer Upper” hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines also took part, as did rapper Gucci Mane.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1152 — Pictured: (l-r) Television personalities Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on November 7, 2019

Some of the highlights included shots at UT rivals Oklahoma and Texas A&M, three college students getting the rest of their tuition fully paid, and Gucci Mane’s trap version of “The Eyes of Texas.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1152 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon with UT Austin Students Fitzgerald Alan, Alma Zamora, and Elizabeth Yoon during the "Samsung Phone Giveaway" on November 7, 2019

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1152 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon with UT Austin Students Alma Zamora, Fitzgerald Alan, and Elizabeth Yoon

While interviewing, McConaughey told Fallon why, after growing up in east Texas, he calls Austin home.

“To make it here, all you have to do is be yourself,” he said, adding Austin has a set of values everyone here can come around, a “cowboy code” where “no one is too good and everybody’s good enough.”

“If you don’t want to come here and respect our core values and our true soul,” McConaughey opined to those moving to Austin, “you can keep flying on by.”

He pulled out a flag that said, “Keep Austin Austin.”

He and Fallon also got up and snapped a selfie for McConaughey’s second Instagram post ever, surrounded by the cheering crowd of students.