The Salvation Army and local poultry company serve thousands of meals in Orange

ORANGE, Texas (KETK) – Pilgrim’s Lufkin teamed up with The Salvation Army from August 29-31 to provide over 6,000 meals for residents affected by Hurricane Laura, according to a press release from The Salvation Army.

Pilgrim’s Lufkin is a poultry company and a year-round partner of The Salvation Army in Angelina County, but some employees traveled to Orange to help families in Southeast Texas.

Pilgrim’s staff arrived in Orange on August 29, and they brought a three day supply of chicken and sides. The staff also cooked and served lunch and dinner for those three days with some help from The Salvation Army volunteers.

“This falls right in line with the Pilgrim’s principals and we are very humbled to work with The Salvation Army,” said Christian Dempsey, the Operations Manager for Pilgrim’s Lufkin. “You come down here and see the turmoil that people are going through right now. It is very humbling for our team at Pilgrim’s to be part of the recovery.”

Since August 28, The Salvation Army has served 47,941 meals, 38,121 drinks and 18,616 snacks to communities affected by Laura. Volunteers have also prayed with 435 storm survivors.

“The Salvation Army is grateful to Pilgrim’s for their generous donation, not only of food, but also for the dedication and hard work of their staff in Orange this weekend,” said Alvin Migues, the Director of The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services for Texas. “They have done a tremendous job over the last three days, leaving Lufkin early in the morning and returning home each day after dinner, through to their final meal service on Monday evening. I’m sure that residents of this community will remember their positive community spirit, even longer than their fantastic BBQ chicken.”

According to The Salvation Army, they will be serving food in the following locations on September 1st.