The NFL makes its comeback in Kansas City

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – The NFL is finally making its return tonight, after seven long months without football.

The last NFL competition was the Super Bowl LIV in February where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Franciso 49ers in Miami, Florida.

Tonight, the Super Bowl champions are back, and they are taking on the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Missouri.

This afternoon the Kansas City Chiefs shared a picture of the stadium and wrote, “She’s immaculate.”

Sports experts like Fred Gaudelli said there will be a fierce match between the star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Other experts said this game is highly anticipated because of how long fans have been waiting to see their favorite teams and players out on the field.

Fans can also look forward to finally seeing what players have been doing during training and how they are fitting in with new teams.

NFL supporters can once again go back to feeling the excitement of American football by tuning in to NBC at 7:00 p.m. ET for the “NFL Kickoff ” preshow, and they can tune in at 8:20 p.m. ET for the first game of the season.