The heat is on, so take care to stay cool

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This heat is here to stay this summer, and with hot and humid days ahead, you want to stay safe.

Health officials and emergency responders are warning people of the dangers of heat and the need to take steps to prevent heat injuries.

Yesterday evening, we received a call requesting a welfare check, which resulted in locating someone experiencing heat… Posted by Kilgore Police Department on Saturday, July 6, 2019

If you are out during the heat of the day, stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, but avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks, which can lead to dehydration.

When the temperature rises, be sure to take rest periods in the shade or go inside for a while.

Special care should be taken of children and the elderly.

“The most important thing for the elderly to know is that they should seek an air conditioned space, whether they go to a mall or library,” said Dr. Craig Randall, a researcher at UT Southwestern Medical Center. “If that’s not an option, consider using some water spray.”

If you are out in the heat and you experience cramps, headache, nausea, dizziness or other signs of heat-related illness, seek medical attention.