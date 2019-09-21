The group pushing against Toll 49 expansion now has a protest song

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The push continues to keep the loop off the lake.

The opposition to NETRMA’s plans for the Toll 49 expansion is gaining so much traction, it now has a tune.

Nashville recording artist Garrett Walker is the voice singing the words of the residents who could be affected by the path of the expansion.

“They are homes,” said Walker. “They are not just houses. You know, the water and we gotta think about the common man, and all these homes and the deer. They were here first. We’ve got a lot of land we can do that on, we don’t have to do that in people’s homes.”

The group held a free concert Friday night at Poke in Da Eye World Championship BBQ in Tyler on Hwy 64.

Attendees got to hear the song “Loop off the Lake” in its entirety.