THAT BANNER YET WAVES: Despite Dorian’s wrath, flag still flies off North Carolina coast

NORTH CAROLINA – Last year during Hurricane Florence, the American flag flying above Frying Pan Station in North Carolina gained internet fame as countless viewers watched it first flap furiously and then shred through the storm’s force.

Now it’s Hurricane Dorian battering the North Carolina coast, and another flag, again flying over Frying Pan Station and captured on the station’s video camera, has survived the storm’s wrath, a little battered but still (mostly) in one piece, and still flying.

Frying Pan Station, 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina, is a former Coast Guard Light Station, built in what once was known as “the Graveyard of the Atlantic” for all the ships that wrecked on the rocks there. The first lightship was stationed there in 1854, and crews maintained the ship for 110 years.

The present station was built in 1960 as a modified drilling platform. However, technology – particularly GPS – eventually made the tower obsolete, and the Coast Guard abandoned it in 2004.

In 2010, softwar engineer Richard Neal saw the tower listed on a government surplus sale site and bought it at auction. Soon after, he launched The Frying Pan Tower restoration project in the hope of restoring the tower to its former glory.

As part of his project, Neal attached a camera that livestreams the flag over the tower’s helipad.

And in the face of two hurricanes, that flag has captured the eyes and attention of people seeking proof, once again, that “our flag was still there.”