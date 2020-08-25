Gov. Abbott issues disaster declarations for most of East Texas due to Hurricane Laura

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott has announced disaster declarations for most of East Texas along with the southern coast due to Hurricane Laura.

The governor made the announcement on Tuesday during a press conference in Austin where he listed out the state’s response.

Gov. Abbott has made disaster declarations for much of East Texas saying sheltering will be made available from the storm. https://t.co/RToB42VOkb — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) August 25, 2020

Early Tuesday morning, Laura was upgraded to a Category 1 and is forecasted to grow to a Category 3.

Abbott said that he has been told by several weather experts that Laura will be similar to Hurricanes Ike and Rita, but not like Harvey back in 2017.

The governor warned of storm surges at least 10 feet high along the coast along with strong winds, rain. There are also chances of tornadoes inland, even in the East Texas areas.

This would be the first major hurricane to strike Texas since Harvey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.