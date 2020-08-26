Abbott warns of high winds, ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge hours before Laura’s landfall

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott is giving an update about Hurricane Laura hours before the storm is set to make landfall.

The governor said that tropical-storm-force winds will begin around 7 p.m. with landfall to occur around 1 a.m.

Laura is officially a Category 3 but is set to be upgraded to a Category 4 before it hits. The National Hurricane Center has said Laura will bring an “unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves causing catastrophic damage.”

Here are the 10 AM CDT Key Messages for #Laura, expected to become a category 4 hurricane before landfall. Conditions will rapidly deteriorate along the coast in a few hours. Preparations to protect life and property need to be completed. pic.twitter.com/MGXsPkWVMI — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020

Abbott warned those in the path that if they lose power, “do not bring generators inside your home.” It brings a high risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

He also expressed his worry for high winds from the deadly storm that will blow down large amounts of tree and knock out power to thousands of people.

Satellite images show that Laura has become “a formidable hurricane” in recent hours, threatening to smash homes and sink entire communities. It has undergone a remarkable intensification, “and there are no signs it will stop soon,” the National Hurricane Center said in an update early Wednesday.

“Some areas when they wake up Thursday morning, they’re not going to believe what happened,” Stacy Stewart, a senior hurricane specialist at the hurricane center, said Wednesday.

“We could see storm surge heights more than 15 feet in some areas,” Stewart said. “What doesn’t get blown down by the wind could easily get knocked down by the rising ocean waters pushing well inland.”