Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches, & Warnings

Download Your KETK Storm Team App

Share Your Storm Photos

VIDEO: Laura’s power showers Texas highway with rocks

Texas

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Tex. (CNN/KPRC) — Rocks from the Gulf of Mexico were pushed onto Highway 87 in Bolivar Peninsula of Texas blocking the roadway for drivers. It’s another visual example of how strong Hurricane Laura is.

Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana early Thursday morning with winds of more than 150 miles per hour. It’s only 1 of 10 storms to ever make landfall with those kinds of winds.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar