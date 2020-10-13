Texas woman dies after falling off boat in California lake

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KETK/AP) – A Texas woman died after accidentally falling into Lake Tahoe off the back of the boat.

AP reports that 30-year-old Daisy Rogers of El Paso fell off on Friday. One other adult and six children were on board. The adult tried to jump in to save Rogers but was unsuccessful.

Rogers was rescued roughly two hours later by the Coast Guard and taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The district’s Fire Marshal Eric Guevin told The Sacramento Bee that Rogers likely went into shock from the water’s cold temperature, which is around 62 degrees (17 Celsius) this time of year.