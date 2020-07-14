Texas teen kills woman, hits three others after taking parents car on joyride

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KETK) – Dallas-area police say that a 13-year-old boy took his parents car on a joyride Sunday night and struck three adults and two children, killing one of the adults

Grand Prairie officers said that two women and a man were pushing a 2-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy in strollers. They were all located on a highway frontage road.

Investigators say the teen did not see them before the collision. They stated that the victims were walking in the same direction he was traveling.

52-year-old Maria Hernandez-Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene and was the legal guardian of the 1-year-old boy.

The other four were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The name of the boy was not released because he is a minor.

It is unclear what charges he may be facing.