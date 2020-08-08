Texas health department asks for public input on program funding ahead of next state budget

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As the Texas Department of State Health Services prepares to ask state lawmakers for its portion of the next state budget, the agency wants the public’s input.

DSHS is soliciting members of the public to help prioritize what programs are most important to the state, from infectious disease response, to healthy lifestyle promotion, to consumer protection.

The agency is also asking for recommendations on its medical responses during disasters and emergencies.

“We want to hear from anyone who has an interest in public health,” spokesperson Chris Van Deusen wrote in an emailed statement Friday. “This is something DSHS does every two years as we create our funding request for the next legislative session.”

Other state agencies go through similar processes when the time comes to submit Legislative Appropriations Requests.

“It’s valuable to hear about people’s priorities for public health as we determine our budget priorities,” Van Deusen stated.

DSHS requested Texans include your name or the name of your organization and a contact person, a concise description of the recommendation and what need would be addressed by this recommendation, plus an explanation of how the expected impact or benefit to the state or the people served by the agency.

Texans may submit written comments by email, fax or U.S. mail.