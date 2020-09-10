Texas had cheapest summer gas prices in more than 15 years

FILE – In this March 31, 2020 file photo, prices are seen on a gas pump in Brandon, Miss. U.S. consumer prices jumped 0.6% in July as gasoline prices continued to rise. The Labor Department reported Wednesday, Aug. 12, that the increase in its consumer price index matched a 0.6% rise in June. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the summer winds down to a close, Texas drivers enjoyed some of the cheapest gas prices in years.

Currently, the statewide average for gas $1.89 for a gallon of unleaded fuel, which is 38 cents cheaper than this time last year.

AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster said that the nation had the cheapest fuel for the summer months since 2004.

“2020 provided Texas drivers the least expensive summertime gas prices since 2004. The price to fill up could keep going down as refiners get ready to reinstate winter-blend gasoline into the market soon.” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

The Texas summer average between Memorial Day and Labor Day was just $1.84, the second-lowest across the entire nation. Demand was decimated this summer by the impact of COVID-19, which ultimately meant increased supply and cheaper gas prices.