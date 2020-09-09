Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirms National Finals Rodeo will move to Arlington

Professional bareback rider Tanner Aus of Pennock, Minnesota, competes during the finals of the “Colorado vs The World Rodeo” at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado on January 7, 2017. Established in 1911, the National Western Stock Show is the premier livestock, rodeo, and horse show in the United States. / AFP PHOTO / Jason Connolly (Photo credit should read JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK/KLAS) – Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the National Finals Rodeo will move from Las Vegas to Arlington this year in a tweet Tuesday night.

“This event belongs in Texas!” Abbott exclaimed. He noted it will take place at Globe Life Field.

This comes after the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Globe Life Field said they’d announce “the first major non-baseball event at the park since its opening” Wednesday morning, leading to much speculation.

Michael Mack of Las Events said earlier, “This announcement is being handled by the PRCA. We are unable to comment until after the announcement tomorrow morning.”

This is our first rodeo. pic.twitter.com/9Hwij1HJjL — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) September 9, 2020

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt voiced strong disapproval of Gov. Steve Sisolak over the loss, Tweeting:

“Our Gov continues his war on Nevadans — killing jobs, livelihoods, and our entire economy! Thanks to his muddled and feckless leadership we have lost one of the great conventions for Las Vegas. He needs to open NV now, defend the Las Vegas economy and get out from under his desk.”