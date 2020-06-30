Texas couple married for 50 years die from COVID-19 while holding hands

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – A Texas couple who had married for 50 years passed away from the coronavirus together while holding hands.

“My parents are just normal people but now the whole world knows their story,” the couple’s son, Tim Tarpley, told KTVT.

High school sweethearts, they were both diagnosed with coronavirus at the same time.

Tim said it started with his 80-year-old mom. She was admitted to Harris Methodist in Fort Worth. Then his father began to feel weak, but she was declining faster.

“My mom called me and said, hey, just wanna let you know, I’m ready to go. And I yelled and screamed,” Tarpley told KTVT.

Then, he called his dad.

“He said ‘How’s your mom?’ I said, ‘Not good, she may not make it past tomorrow.’ You know, and it was like, at that moment, knowing that my mom was then gonna go, it was okay for him to go.”

Tarpley credits the nurses for making their last moments together so special. They formed a team to get his mom moved to his father’s room so they could be together.

“And then he just placed their hands, near each other, and next thing we know they grabbed each other’s hands. And that’s how they went,” Tarpley said.