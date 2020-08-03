Texas couple injured Sunday morning in Louisiana rollover crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Humble, Texas, couple was injured in a single-vehicle crash in the Kisatchie area Sunday morning, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 8:40 a.m. Sunday, a 911 call came into Natchitoches Parish reporting a single-vehicle crash involving injuries on Louisiana Highway 118/Kisatchie-Mora Road.

The driver, 46-year-old Roderick Bold, received minor injuries, but his 47-year-old female passenger, who has not been identified, suffered moderate injuries. She was taken by EMS to Rapides Reginal Trauma Center in Alexandria.

NPSO deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 4, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District No. 4 and the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement all responded to the scene, where they found Bolt and his passenger.

The preliminary investigation revealed Bolt was driving a 2001 Lincoln Navigator eastbound on Highway 118/Kisatchie-Mora Road when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle veered off the road on the left side, causing it to rollover and come to a rest upright.

Bolt was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police Troop-E Alexandria.