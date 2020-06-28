Texas couple die from coronavirus holding each other’s hands

FORT WORTH, Texas (CNN) — Together in life, and together in death.

Curtis and Betty Tarpley passed away side-by-side and holding hands.

“My parents are just normal people, but now the whole world knows their story,” says Tim Tarpley, the couple’s son.

High school sweethearts, married 50 years. They were both diagnosed with coronavirus at the same time.

Tim said it started with his 80 year old mother.

“Yeah, this virus, there is no normal to it, like, there’s no way to know.”

After his mother was admitted to Harris Methodist in Fort Worth, his father began to feel weak, though she, declining faster.

“My mom called me and said, hey, just wanna let you know, I’m ready to go. And I yelled and screamed.”

Then, he called his dad.

“He said ‘how’s your mom?’ I said, ‘not good, she may not make it past tomorrow.’ It was like, at that moment, knowing that my mom was then gonna go, it was okay for him to go.”

Tim said it was nurses he’d never met that made their last moments so special.

“He really went out of his way to get my mom moved from her room to his room. And then he just placed their hands, near each other, and next thing we know they grabbed each other’s hands. And that’s how they went.”

A gesture Tim could never thank them enough for.

“And there are still so many, you know, unsung heroes that like to help facilitate their ending.”

An ending, the kept them together, as a family.