State Fair of Texas to continue with livestock show and creative arts

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – While the State Fair of Texas is canceled for 2020, an announcement has been made that the livestock show and creative arts division will continue.

“Specifically we are planning a modified fair schedule for this upcoming fall and we are planning that in the same general time frame as the original State Fair of Texas,” said Daryl Real, Vice President of Agriculture and Livestock. “We’re gonna have a different schedule, it’s going to be different days than what you’re used to, and it’s gonna be spread out.”

To follow social distancing guidelines, Real mentioned how different breeds will arrive at different days and times than in previous years.

“We are committed to finding a way to facilitate the participation throughout creative arts,” said Karissa Condoianis, Senior Vice President of Public Relations. “We understand the hard work and dedication and dollars that you have put into your project animals and everything leading up to this year’s State Fair of Texas.

Deal and Condoianis mentioned how a modified schedule for exhibitors will be available next week on the State Fair of Texas website.

Original announcement from the State Fair of Texas