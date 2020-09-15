Spring Hill ISD proposes having a half day on Friday for the rest of the school year

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- On September 15, The Spring Hill Independent School District announced on Facebook they are considering changing their schedule so students only attend school for half a day on Fridays.

According to the district, this decision would give teachers more time to prepare both face to face and virtual lesson plans that are meaningful. It would also allow the school to meet the needs of all students.

This new schedule would begin on October 9 and it would allow students to attend school for the full day Monday-Thursday, but they would only attend half a day on Fridays. However, teachers would stay the full day on Fridays to plan their classroom activities.

Spring Hill ISD is considering these times as possible release times on Fridays for this new schedule.

Junior High – 12:20 p.m.

High School – 12:30 p.m.

Intermediate – 1:15 p.m.

Primary 1:25 p.m.

The campus would also be providing supervision of students until the end of the day on Fridays if necessary. School buses would also run at mid-day and at the end of the day.

The district sent a survey to parents or guardians asking them about whether they will need supervision and transportation on Fridays.