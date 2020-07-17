Slain Texas officers laid to rest on Thursday

MCALLEN, Texas (KETK) – Funeral services were held on Thursday for two South Texas officers that were killed in the line of duty last week.

The community along with family and friends came together to remember Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Ismael Chavez Jr.

The two were gunned down in McAllen after responding to a domestic disturbance call. Garza had been with the department for more than eight years while Chavez had two years of expierience.

Garza, who went by Eddie, was described as a leader and always willing to help less expierienced officers.

Chavez, known as Smiley, is described as having a generous heart and never hesitated to help.