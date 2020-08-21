Coast Guard officials say 4 still missing in pipeline explosion at port in Corpus Christi

Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi’s port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Coast Guard and Port of Corpus Christi officials said six people were hospitalized for injuries and four people are missing following a pipeline explosion there.

In a briefing Friday afternoon, officials said five of the injured have been taken to San Antonio for treatment and one person is expected to be released from the hospital in the near future.

A barge struck a natural gas pipeline in the Port of Corpus Christi Friday, causing an explosion that sent six people to the hospital.

The Coast Guard said it was searching for four missing crewmembers from dredging vessel Waymon L. Boyd.

Rocha said that upon arrival, firefighters had “encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions.” By late Friday morning, the supply line feeding fire had been shut off and it was going out, Rocha said.

A barge and a pipeline were involved, Rocha said, but they were still investigating what caused the explosion and fire. Another official earlier said a barge in the water hit the pipeline.

Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP

The Port of Corpus Christi said in a statement that a natural gas pipeline was involved and that operators had isolated it.

Rocha said that of the six people transported to a hospital, one was in serious condition. He said the Fire Department transported four people to the hospital, while the U.S. Coast Guard transported two.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement saying that the state was working closely with authorities in the area and that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was monitoring the air quality.

Rocha said most of the heavy smoke was blowing into a rural area.