Over 60% of Texas Millennials and Gen Z don’t know Holocaust facts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sixty-three percent of Texas Millennials and Gen Z residents don’t know that six million people were murdered through state-sponsored genocide in Germany during World War II.

That’s according to a survey from the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.

The U.S. Millennial Holocaust Knowledge and Awareness Survey is the first to gauge Holocaust knowledge among people under 40 years of age in all 50 United States, according to the Claims Conference. The data comes from a representative sample of 1,000 interviews nationwide and 200 interviews in each state.

Eighty percent of Texas respondents believe it is important to continue teaching the Holocaust so that it doesn’t happen again, the survey found. Thirteen percent believe Jewish people caused the Holocaust.

“The results are both shocking and saddening and they underscore why we must act now while Holocaust survivors are still with us to voice their stories,” said Claims Conference president Gideon Taylor. “We need to understand why we aren’t doing better in educating a younger generation about the Holocaust and the lessons of the past. This needs to serve as a wake-up call to us all, and as a road map of where government officials need to act.”

Other Texas statistics from the survey include the fact that the majority of respondents couldn’t name a single concentration camp, death camp or ghetto from the Holocaust.

Over 60% of respondents have seen Nazi symbols on social media in the last five years, while 58% have seen Holocaust denial or distortion online.