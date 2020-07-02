Investigators identify suspects, found no connection yet between Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance and sexual harassment

UPDATE (2:05 P.M.) – Army investigators have released that two suspects have been identified in connection to the disappearence of Vanessa Guillen.

One was 20-year-old Specialist E4 Aaron Robinson, who shot himself Wednesday morning as he was approached by officers attempting to make contact with him.

Investigators said they have found no evidence that Robinson sexually harassed her and he was not her superior officer, despite social media rumors to the contrary.

Two suspects:

– Estranged wife of former soldier awaiting charges. Army will not release any more info.

-Specialist E4 Aaron Robinson. 20 years old. Shot himself as police tried to approach him. He was NOT Guillen's superior officer, despite social media rumors — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) July 2, 2020

The second is the estranged wife of a former soldier who is awaiting charges. The Army has not released her name and would not say if there was any evidence of a relationship between her and Robinson.

Investigators also said they have not found evidence to a rumor that a non-commissioned officer (NCO) walked in on her while she was in the shower.

Officials with the investigation into Guillen say they have found no connection between her claims of sexual harassment at Fort Hood and her disappearance. Despite this, the Army has asked for an independent investigation into how they handle these claims at Fort Hood.

Details were sketchy other than Robinson’s ID and the lack of evidence of sexual harassment. Investigators said that they are trying to protect the investigation’s integrity while also releasing as much information as they could.

A head investigator said that more than 300 people have been interviewed and they are welcoming new evidence if it comes to their attention.

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KETK/KWKT) – More remains have been found in Bell County in the same area where partial human remains were discovered on Tuesday.

Crews have been searching endlessly for PFC. Vanessa Guillen and it is now believed a breakthrough has been made on the search – however, officials, as well as the Guillen family, are waiting on an autopsy report to confirm the identification of those remains.

The head of EquuSearch, the team responsible for locating the remains, says they found them Tuesday in a shallow grave covered in cement very close to where they have been searching all along.

The attorney representing Vanessa’s family says they were in Washington, D.C., when they got the news which left them heartbroken almost instantly.

Two people have been taken into custody and another killed himself in front of authorities after they located him. Killeen police confirmed that he was an active duty soldier.

JUST IN: The suspect in the death of Vanessa Guillen who committed suicide Wednesday morning was an active-duty soldier, according to Killeen Police. https://t.co/nV5AISYUOi — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) July 1, 2020

Now according to reports, more remains have been found as this same location as the investigation continues. There is no word on any details released regarding those remains.

The suspect who investigators say had a connection to Vanessa’s disappearance committed suicide early Wednesday morning as he was being approached by police officers in Killeen. His ex-wife, according to law enforcement officers, was arrested, as well. So far, there are no details regarding their identities and no details describing how they are specifically connected to Vanessa’s disappearance – but he was a soldier from Fort Hood, and Fort Hood’s Criminal Investigation Unit notified the Killeen Police Department about his whereabouts.

Vanessa isn’t the first soldier to disappear on Fort Hood. Gregory Morales is another soldier from Fort Hood whose body was found recently not too far from there.

The Guillen family and their attorney in Washington is saying they are unhappy – and more importantly, they want to know what’s going on at Fort Hood.

“What’s going on in that place, and how do they continue to cover up these crimes? What is going on? We need to know. We need answers. We deserve answers. Our taxpayer money is taking care of that base. Supporting that base. We deserve transparency and answers.”

Meanwhile, the Fort Hood Press Center has announced III Corps Deputy Commanding General and Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt will hold a press conference Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in the III Corps Headquarters on the status of the Spc. Vanessa Guillen investigation.

At this press conference, the senior commander will be joined by Fort Hood’s U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) and representatives from law enforcement agencies who are assisting with the investigation.