Missing Fort Hood soldier’s body found, foul play not suspected

KILLEEN, Texas (KETK/AP) – The body of a third missing soldier from Fort Hood was found roughly 30 miles from the base, according to police late Tuesday.

Sgt. Elder Fernandes was identified after being found near some railroad tracks, according to the statement. According to an AP report, local police say that foul play is not suspected.

Natalie Khawam, who is representing the Fernandes family, said Army police told family members about the discovery late Tuesday night. She said the body was found hanging in a tree.

Fernandes’ backpack was with him, Khawam said, and police found the 23-year-old man’s driver’s license inside.

He was reported missing from the base back on August 19 after being last seen on the 17th when a superior officer dropped him off at his home. Fernandes had been transferred after reporting sexual abuse.

“I am saddened that another soldier who served the country has been destroyed by sexual assault and sexual harassment and this toxic culture in the military that exists,” said Khawam, who is also representing the family of Vanessa Guillen, another Fort Hood soldier who went missing and who was found dead.

The Army said a fellow soldier killed her.

U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said in a visit to Fort Hood earlier this month that the Central Texas base had some of the highest numbers of sexual assault, harassment and murder. He ordered an independent probe of Fort Hood in July, after authorities said Guillen was slain.