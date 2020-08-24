Lotto Texas jackpot climbs to nearly $35 million

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Lotto Texas jackpot has increased to nearly $35 million, the highest it’s been in more than six years.

According to a release from Lotto Texas, the largest jackpot was back in May 2014 in Cuero, when the prize was around $37 million. However, the largest in its history was $145 million in a June 2004 drawing in El Paso.

The company said the jackpot is also the fifth-largest lottery prize currently up for grabs in the world.

“Lotto Texas players have been waiting more than six years for a jackpot this large. I look forward to congratulating the biggest Lotto Texas winner since 2014. However, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.” Gary Grief, Director of the Texas Lottery Commission

The last time there was jackpot winner of more than $30 million was May 2018.

So far in 2020, there has been only one Lotto Texas jackpot winner in Laredo claiming $17.5 million in January.