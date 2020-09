FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A group of firefighters sent from Texas to California to assist with the wildfires across the state have been sent to the Creek Fire.

According to the Texas Division of Emergency Services.

In a tweet, the fire department said its crews arrived to Bakersfield on Sunday morning and were driving on Highway 99 toward the Creek Fire.

Kyle Fire Department said, “We are proud to help our neighbors.”