Governor Abbott announces FEMA approval for federal emergency ahead of hurricanes

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks on Aug. 4, 2020 at the largest Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse, located in San Antonio, where personal protective equipment is taken in and distributed to Texas communities. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and President Trump have granted a Federal Emergency Declaration request.

Yesterday, Gov. Abbott sent in a request for FEMA to be authorized to provide emergency protective measures and is limited to direct Federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support.

“Texas is grateful to President Trump and our partners at FEMA for quickly granting this Federal Emergency Declaration. As Tropical Storms Marco and Laura head towards the coast, the State of Texas is working with local and federal partners to ensure our communities have the resources they need to respond to these storms.” Governor Greg Abbott

The tropical storm Marco was downgraded from a hurricane overnight, whereas tropical storm Laura is expected to rapidly intensify into the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the release, Laura could make landfall on the Texas coast as a category 2 or 3 hurricane, producing a life-threatening storm surge.

The release says that both storms pose serious flood risks to the Texas coasts and southeast Texas.