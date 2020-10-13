Four people score big Texas Lottery prizes on the same night, first time since 2014

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK)- Four Texas residents won top Texas Lottery prizes in one night on Oct. 8.

The top prizes for All or Nothing, Cash Five and the jackpot prize for Texas Two Step were each won and the total prize money summed up to $1.55 million, according to the Texas Lottery.

“The first time it happened, ironically, was on Oct. 8, 2012, so this date appears to be a lucky one for our players. We would like to congratulate this group of winners and we look forward to meeting each one of them when they claim their prize,” said Gary Grief, the executive director of the Texas Lottery.

Two winning tickets for Texas Two Step were bought. One was purchased in Kerrville and the other in Cedar Park. The winners will be splitting the $1.275 million jackpot.

The winner of All or Nothing Night bought a ticket in Grapevine, and they’re taking home $250,000. Additionally, a person bought the Cash Five winning ticket in Houston and scored a $25,000 prize.

The last time the prizes for all three drawings were won on the same day was on Oct. 16, 2014. A $225,000 prize ticket was bought in Richardson, a $250,00 All or Nothing lucky ticket was bought in Seguin and a $16,706 Cash Five prize ticket was sold in Corpus Christi.