‘Enter at your own risk!’: Police group launches anti-defunding campaign in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Municipal Police Associated has launched a billboard campaign on Wednesday after the Austin City Council slashed police funding by one-third back in August.

Two billboards along I-35 read: “Warning! Austin Police Defunded, Enter At Your Own Risk!” The sign also included the hashtag #BackTheBlue and the TMPA logo.

“The safety of Austin citizens and visitors has never been more at risk from dangerous policies propagated by their own locally elected officials. We applaud Governor Abbott’s consideration of a legislative proposal that would put the control of the Austin Police Department under state authority.” Kevin Lawrence, Executive Director of TMPA

The Austin City Council moved roughly $150 million from the police department to other areas of public health for next year. The budget will also halt APD cadet classes for the time being as an audit into training materials and efforts to revise the curriculum continues. The 144th cadet class would have been the first where more than half the graduates were minorities.

Also on Wednesday, a newly-formed political action committee, called Fight for Austin, launched to support Austin candidates who “prioritize public safety and an effort to reinstate the city’s public camping ban.