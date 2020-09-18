‘Dark Web Cannibal’ Texas man sentenced 40 years for child exploitation

A 23-year-old Joaquin, Texas man has been sentenced for child exploitation violations on September 17, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox’s office.

Alexander Nathan Barter pleaded guilty on December 20, 2019, to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and distribution of child pornography. He was sentenced 40 years in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Michael Truncale.

Barter was also ordered to submit to a lifetime of supervised release.

According to information introduced from Barter’s plea, he posted an ad on a dark web site in October 2018 stating, “I’d like to try necrophilia and cannibalism, and see how it feels to take a life. If you’d be willing to let me kill you, are in the US (preferably in the south) and can travel by car, contact me.”

An undercover officer replied to the ad, and he pretended to be a father with a 13-year old daughter.

Between October 9, 2018 and October 19, 2018, Barter and the officer exchanged a series of messages where Barter shared his repeated interest in raping, killing and eating the 13-year old child.

Barter told the official how to travel from Florida to Shelby County, Texas, what to tell the child to convince her to travel, and how to conceal evidence.

The 23-year-old arrived at the designated meet site in Joaquin with a knife, trash bag, cellular phone, and a tablet on October 19, 2018.

U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox praised law enforcement for their work against criminals.

“As this chilling case demonstrates, online talk is not always just talk. The constant vigilance of our law enforcement partners has prevented an evildoer from finding a like minded accomplice and bringing his grisly plan to fruition,” said Cox.

This case was also a part of Project Safe Childhood, which was launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to bring an end to child sexual exploitation and abuse.