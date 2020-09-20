Arp restaurant holds event to raise money for local police department

ARP, Texas (KETK) – The Purple Pig held an event for the Arp Police Department.

The restaurant is usually closed on Sunday, but they opened their doors to customers to honor their community.

Several people lined up at the establishment, and 100 percent of the money that the restaurant received through food and drink purchases was donated to their local police department.

An officer who attended said, these types of events remind him what police mean to their community.

“The current climate across the United States is not the greatest towards law enforcement, so when we see our community come together and support us like this. It really helps us and makes us feel better about the job that we do,” said Joe Keegan, Arp Police Chief.

People were able to donate by purchasing a $10 meal. They could also buy “Back the Blue” t-shirts.