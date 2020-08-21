Another soldier has gone missing at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KETK) – The U.S. Army is once again asking for the public’s help in a search for a missing soldier.

Officials issued a missing soldier alert Thursday night for Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23. According to our sister station KPRC, Fernandes was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen on Monday when he was dropped off at home.

Fernandes is described as 5′ 8″ tall and weighs 133 pounds. He was last wearing black Army training shorts and T-shirt with red athletic shoes.

Fernandes is a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade at the Central Texas Army installation. The missing soldier alert said the Army’s main concern was “to ensure his safety and wellbeing.

Tipsters are asked to contact Fort Hood military police at 254-288-1170 or U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command at 254-287-2722.

Fort Hood has suffered a string of soldiers who have gone missing or died over the past year. On August 20, 2019, Pfc. Gregory Morales disappeared and his remains were ot found until June of this year.

He was discovered in a field 10 miles away from the base and Killeen police are still investigating the death.

The brutal murder of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen made national headlines after her body was discovered in July. She had gone missing in April and her remains were found near the Leon River roughly 20 miles away.

JUST IN: The suspect in the death of Vanessa Guillen who committed suicide Wednesday morning was an active-duty soldier, according to Killeen Police. https://t.co/nV5AISYUOi — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) July 1, 2020

Investigators suspect that 20-year-old Spc. Aaron Robinson killed and dismembered Guillen and then killed himself as police caught up with him.

22-year-old Cecily Aguilar, of Killeen, has been accused of disposing of Guillen’s remains for Robinson and has been charged for her role. She has pleaded not guilty.

Also earlier this summer, 24-year-old Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas died after he went underwater while being pulled on an inner tube on Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Just weeks before his death, Pvt. Mejor Morta also drowned in the same lake.

Another death has occurred at Fort Hood, the fourth in the last couple of months. It is being investigated as a drowning while tubing. https://t.co/79s49o5ne1 — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) August 5, 2020

Earlier this month, two Fort Hood soldiers along with seven other men were charged in a child sex ring bust.

Killeen police say that the nine men involved made agreements involving drugs, money, and alcohol through social media. They involved sex acts with girls aged 15 or 16.

Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said that the girls turned out to be undercover officers and no children were jeopardized in the operation.