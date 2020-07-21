4-year-old Texas boy dies in hot car while in a driveway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KETK/AP) – A four-year-old Texas boy died over the weekend after being found unresponsive.

Local police say the boy was discovered Saturday evening in a car while in a Wichita Falls driveway. He was found after the adults in the home noticed he was missing.

It is unknown if the house is where the boy lived. The child was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released by local officials. Temperatures in Wichita Falls were in the mid-90s on Saturday.

Police are investigating and it is not yet known if criminal charges will be filed.