22 people hurt after two cranes collide in Austin

Austin Fire Department crews are responding to a construction site in east Austin where two cranes collided, Austin-Travis County EMS reports.

The site is located at 1600 Robert Browning Street and is the location for the construction of the Mueller Parking Garage and office project, according to a site development plan.

AFD is attempting a rescue operation to access a crane operator, ATCEMS reports.

ATCEMS is on-scene and advising 22 patients currently. Twenty people are being considered “patients” and seven are being treated and prepped for transport to the hospital currently, ATCEMS says. Eight total ambulances are assigned to the incident.