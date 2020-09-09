12-year-old Texas boy dies after golf cart rolls over

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KETK/AP) – A 12-year-old Texas boy died over the weekend after the golf cart he was riding in rolled on its side.

Sgt. Erik Burse with the DPS said on Tuesday that a 16-year-old girl was driving the cart Sunday evening in a neighborhood near Magnolia. She made a sudden turn that caused the cart to roll on its side.

The 16-year-old and 12-year-old were the only two occupants of the golf cart. It is unclear if they were related.

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to an AP report. The girl was treated and released later that day.

Magnolia is a small town roughly 40 miles northwest of Houston. According to a 2018 estimate by the Census Bureau, the population is just over 2,000.