NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KETK) – A rare, and somewhat amusing, scene in southern Texas went around social media on Wednesday after two zebras broke free from a ranch.

One of the zebras made its way into New Braunfels city limits by swimming across a nearby river.

Police caught the capture of the animal on dash camera as they carefully tranquilized the zebra and removed it using a helicopter.

The second zebra is still on the loose and has not been seen.