Texas woman uses power tool to break into a botox spa

SUGAR LAND, Texas (CNN) – A Texas business owner is offering a $5,000 dollar reward for information about a break-in that took place last weekend.

The thief was caught on surveillance video.

Around 8:30 on Friday night a Mercedes SUV pulls up and a woman in yoga pants gets out with a power tool in hand.

Using the power tool, video shows the woman attempts to break in.

One location didn’t work so she moved to another cutting the glass and then walking right in.

“Had no regards for anybody else’s property. Had no regards for her own safety. I mean by doing what she was doing with the power tool to a window,” said the spa owner Alonzo Perez.

After she was inside, video shows the woman walking out, moving her SUV.

She soon returns, goes back inside, and comes out with a bag and other items, leaving behind a damaged window and a sense of lost security.

Alonzo Perez has worked 15 years to build up his business.

He says the crook got away with some products.

He said someone had just broken in the night before this happened.

He said someone also broke a window which is now covered with plywood and then took off.

The next day the woman that arrived attempted to pull back that plywood from the first break in with no success.

“It cost a lot of money to replace the windows. It takes a lot of money to, to, you know, have to buy cameras and have to buy a security,” said Perez.

Perez is personally offering a $5,000 reward.