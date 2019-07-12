Texas woman lived with her dead mother for 3 years

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN/KETK) — A Texas woman has been arrested after authorities found the body of her mother decomposing in a bedroom.

The remains were found during a child protective services investigation.

Investigators say the 71-year-old woman injured herself in a fall in 2016.

They believe no help was provided and, even though the injuries were not life-threatening, she died there on the floor in the home.

Delissa Crayton is facing charges and more could be filed.

Joel Vasquez, a neighbor, can’t believe the body of a 71-year-old woman was decomposing just behind that window feet away from his home on Anderson and hidalgo streets.

“I don’t even like coming to this side of the house anymore,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez moved in about three years ago around the time police say they believe Jacqueline Crayton fell and was left to die and decay inside her bedroom.

Neighbors say the woman’s daughter and teenage granddaughter who continued living there were rarely ever seen.

“I’ve seen here less than 10 times and when we would see them pull up it would be late at night,” Jessica Barron, neighbor, said.

She’s also worried about the quiet teenage girl and what she went through.

For her to keep it, you know, just not to say anything for so long,” Barron said.

Delissa Crayton is currently being held at the Guadalupe County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Her daughter is with family members.