Texas Veterans Commission honors East Texans who served with grants

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas veterans received a tangible “thank you for your service” Thursday in the form of a check for funds to benefit groups that serve those who served.

Representatives from the Texas Veterans Commission visited the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Tyler to present grants from the TVC’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance in the amount of $725,000.

The grants will benefit four organizations in East Texas that provide services to more than 500 Tyler area veterans. The funds support a wide range of services including housing, financial aid and mental health.

“This is the best part of my job,” said TVC Commissioner Kimberlee Shaneyfelt. “I absolutely love it not just because you’re giving out, obviously, large amounts of grant money but just getting to meet the individuals that these organizations have in them that are so passionate about our veterans and their families. It’s so inspiring.”

Organizations receiving the funds include:

Jake E’s Riding Round Up – $75,000 Veterans Mental Health Grant for Clinical Counseling Services serving 25 Veterans, Veteran Dependents, and Surviving Spouses in Kaufman, Rockwall, Hunt, Henderson, Ellis, Van Zandt, Dallas, Collin, Fannin, and Grayson Counties. Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity – $150,000 Housing 4 Texas Heroes Grant for Home Modification Assistance serving 13 Veterans and Surviving Spouses in Gregg, Harrison, and Upshur Counties. Habitat for Humanity of Smith County – $200,000 Housing 4 Texas Heroes Grant for Home Modification Assistance serving 27 Veterans, Veteran Dependents, and Surviving Spouses in Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, and Wood Counties. Community Services of Northeast Texas, Inc. – $300,000 General Assistance Grant for Financial Assistance serving 452 Veterans, Veteran Dependents, and Surviving Spouses in Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Marion, Morris, Rains, Red River, and Titus Counties.

The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Commissioners approved these Tyler area grant awards as part of an overall grant program funding 102 organizations across Texas with grants totaling $23,340,000 for 2019-2020.

Since 2009, $137 million in grant funding serving 311,000 Texas veterans and their families has been awarded through the TVC’s Fund for Veteran’s Assistance. This year’s grants are expected to serve an additional 20,000 veterans across Texas.

FVA grants are awarded to non-profit organizations and government agencies for specific services they provide veterans and their families. The grants support a wide range of services for veterans such as housing, food, financial aid, clinical counseling and job skills training. For a full listing of organizations receiving grants, their location, services provided and grant amounts, click here.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides superior service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families and survivors. The TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, providing funding to agencies which provide direct services to veterans and administration of the Hazlewood Act education benefits. Learn more at www.tvc.texas.gov.

For more information on FVA grants, click here. Veterans in need of services should call 1-800-252-8387 or visit the TVC website.