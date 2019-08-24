Texas Trooper passes away from surgery complications following April shooting

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – Our sister station, KVEO has learned that Texas DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez has passed away. Trooper Sanchez was re-admitted to surgery then went into critical condition earlier in the week. Back in April Trooper Sanchez was shot in the head while responding to a routine traffic stop.

State Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa gives this statement:

“Saddened to learn of the passing of DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez who was shot twice back in April while responding to a routine traffic accident call in the Edinburg/McAllen area. This is a reminder that our law enforcement men and women risk their lives on a daily basis. There is no routine traffic stop or routine response to a call for help. Today our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Trooper Sanchez who has made the ultimate sacrifice for our families. I also appreciate the healthcare teams that cared for Trooper Sanchez while he fought bravely and courageously these past four months. May he Rest in Peace and be in Heaven. Semper Fi! To a Marine.”

DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez was re-admitted to the hospital following his final surgery on August 22.

The alleged shooter, Victor Alejandro Godinez, pre-trial hearings were pushed back. Currently Victor Alejandro Godinez is being charged with attempted capital murder.

Local 23 has reached out to Hidalgo County Distract Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez on if the charges will be upgraded to capital murder, and if the state will seek the death penalty.