Texas teenager reported missing in Colorado

PARK COUNTY, Colorado (KETK) – Authorities in Colorado are searching for a Texas teen missing from a foster care home in rural Colorado.

Emma Stokes, 16, of Sherman was reported missing from Pine Junction, Colorado, on July 7. She is 5’05”, 110 lbs. with dark blonde frosted hair. She was last seen wearing was wearing a navy blue hoodie with red print and jeans.

Also missing, and presumed to be with her, is Anna Frankman, age 16, 5’05”, 110 lbs. with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

According to the Park County Sheriff’s Office, the two girls are not related but were staying together in a therapeutic foster care home for treatment of significant mental health issues. They are not considered a danger to the public.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Anna’s parents fear the two girls may have been picked up along a highway on the way to Denver.

Volunteers from Colorado and from Texas have joined in the search.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Park County Sheriff’s Office at 719-836-2494.

A Facebook group has been created to provide information and updates about the search for Emma.